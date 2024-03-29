Advertisement

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly murdered by slitting his throat in the wee hours of Tuesday here, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against six people on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, they said.

Ashok Kumar Harijan (50) was sleeping outside his house in Katata village under Mandhata police station limits here when the accused attacked him and slit his throat.

His wife and daughter woke up on Tuesday morning only to see Ashok lying in a pool of blood, police said.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ