×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 15th, 2022 at 16:14 IST

Man's throat slit in UP's Pratapgarh; 6 booked

Man's throat slit in UP's Pratapgarh; 6 booked

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly murdered by slitting his throat in the wee hours of Tuesday here, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against six people on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, they said.

Advertisement

Ashok Kumar Harijan (50) was sleeping outside his house in Katata village under Mandhata police station limits here when the accused attacked him and slit his throat.

His wife and daughter woke up on Tuesday morning only to see Ashok lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Advertisement

His body was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2022 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

a few seconds ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

5 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

5 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

7 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

10 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

11 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

12 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

18 minutes ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

21 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

28 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

31 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei rebounds

31 minutes ago
China

China capital account

35 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

38 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday Messages

39 minutes ago
Ramban Accident

Ramban Accident

42 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo