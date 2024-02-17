Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:51 IST
Masked Miscreants Shoot Dead 20 Stray Dogs in Telangana's Mahbubnagar
The motive of culprits behind the shooting remains unclear.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, four masked men allegedly shot 20 stray dogs dead in Telangana on Thursday. The incident took place at Ponnakal village in Addakula mandal of Mahabubnagar district just after midnight. The shooting left many strays injured.
Horrified by the inhuman act, the locals stayed put inside their house after hearing gunshots and barking dogs. According to locals, some bullets hit the dogs, who died on the spot, while others who fled with injuries eventually died on the street.
After receiving the information, police officials and the veterinary doctors arrived at the location to investigate the heinous crime.
The motive of culprits behind the shooting remains unclear. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.
