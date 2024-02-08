English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Mastermind held for cheating crores from over 40 victims in Delhi

The accused induced the victims on the pretext of providing flats in the two proposed projects.

Abhishek Tiwari
Mastermind arrested
Mastermind of DDA's Land Pooling fraud arrested. | Image:X/Representative
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a mastermind of DDA’s Land Pooling Policy fraud, who is accused of cheating crores from around 40 victims. The accused identified as Pradeep Sehrawat (38), a resident of Delhi’s Dwarka, was found involved in six other cases of cheating with similar modus operandi.

The accused induced the victims on the pretext of providing flats in the proposed project namely Eden Heights and The Crystal Residency under the guise of purported Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved Land Pooling Policy.

Accused cheated victims for over 5 crores

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW), Surendra Choudhary said, “A case on February 11, 2021, was registered by the EOW on the complaint of Vaibhav Kumar Singh and others, related to DDA’s Land Pooling Policy fraud. The complainants alleged that they were induced by office bearers of Kamp Developers Private Limited to purchase flat in the project ‘The Crystal Residency’ and ‘Eden Height’ in L-Zone, Dwarka, which was to be built in 10 acres of land at Dwarka.”

“Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd and complainants were signed by alleged Pradeep Sehrawat. All the complainants were assured to get their flats in 2019 and complainants had also an option to get the entire amount back with an annual interest of 9% compounded annually after three years from the date of signing the MoU,” DCP Choudhary said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the builder started the two projects, but no development work had taken place. The complainant’s hard-earned money was also not returned by the builder.

During investigation, 30 more complaints were received and all the complaints were clubbed with investigation of the said case.

“It is submitted that the concept of Land Pooling Policy (LPP) was conceived by the government, in the year 2013 that under the Land Pooling Policy, DDA will pool the land parcels owned by individuals, a group of owners or a builder, then develop the land and will return it to the owners. The concept is about developing urban land parcels available in the city, especially in the outskirts,” the DCP said.  

During investigation, it was revealed that DDA had not given any approval to alleged Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd and the alleged company had not submitted any land in the DDA under Land Pooling policy. The said project was also not registered with Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

It was found during the investigation that a large number of victims were cheated by applicant Pradeep Sehrawat on the pretext of providing flats in the name of Land Pooling Policy of DDA. 

It was also revealed that huge amounts of funds amounting to more than 5 crores were collected from the victims and were misappropriated by Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd through accused Pradeep Sehrawat.  

After obtaining sufficient evidence against the accused Pradeep Sehrawat, he was arrested in the present case and was sent to judicial custody. 
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

