×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 22:44 IST

Mathura court requested to appoint commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura court requested to appoint commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mathura (UP), May 9 (PTI) A court hearing a plea for the relocation of the Shahi Idgah mosque from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple was on Monday requested to appoint a commissioner to survey the mosque to verify temple signs in it.

Petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh, also an advocate, requested Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jyoti Singh to appoint a commissioner to survey the mosque, claiming the existence of several tell-tale signs of a temple, like those of “Om, swastika and lotus” inside the mosque besides its evident “Hindu architecture”.

Advertisement

Advocate Singh moved the court amid a stalemate over the court-ordered survey of the Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to the Shringar Gauri temple in Varanasi. Singh sought the replication of the Varanasi court order by the Mathura court, submitting to it a copy of the Varanasi court order appointing a commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque.

Singh had moved the Mathura court earlier for relocation of the mosque on behalf of the deity Lord Shri Krishna as its "next friend".

Advertisement

He had filed the suit, also claiming to be a descendant of "Brijwasi" Lord Krishna, District Government Counsel (civil), Sanjai Gaur said.

There are four other petitioners, including the deity, Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Katra Keshav Dev, he said.

Advertisement

The three other petitioners are advocate Rajendra Maheshwari of Jagannathpuri, Mathura, the United Hindu Front founder Jay Bhagwan Goyal, a Delhi resident and Vrindavan's Dharm Raksha Sangh president Saurabh Gaur, the DGC added.

Singh later told reporters that a copy of his application has also been served to counsel Niraj Sharma for Shahi Masjid Idgah and advocate G P Nigam, representing UP Sunni Central Waqf Board an.

Advertisement

The suit filed by Singh and others in December 2020 lists Shahi Masjid Idgah’s Intezamia committee’s secretary and president/chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board as respondents. PTI CORR SAB RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published May 9th, 2022 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Electoral Bonds data out

44 minutes ago
The Debate

CAA explained by Salve

an hour ago
The Debate

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Who pushed Mamata?

an hour ago
How Many Times Modi Has Given Aam Aadmi Relief From Rising Prices

PM Modi on Petrol

an hour ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

an hour ago
Nita Ambani with her mother and sister

Nita Ambani Pic

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's New Car

an hour ago
Inspector Rishi

Tami Web Series

an hour ago
Haryana Government Hospitals

Dhule Food Poisoning

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal At UN

2 hours ago
Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan in Pon Ondru Kanden

Pon Ondru Kanden Release

2 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Slams Jaya

2 hours ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 hours ago
Kajori

Mamata Banerjee Injury

2 hours ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

2 hours ago
Museums of Bangalore

Art Museums

2 hours ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News11 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News11 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo