The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said. | Image: pexels

Advertisement

Amravati: In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old man set himself ablaze on a busy road in Amravati district in Maharashtra on Monday. The tragic incident was reported in the morning on the busy Panchavati Nagar Square, an official said. The man has been identified as Pravin Ingle, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar.

He allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze, he said.

Advertisement

The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said. According to Ingle's family, he was suffering from psychological issues, he said, adding that the police are yet to record the man's statement.

(With PTI inputs)

