Mentally Unstable Man, 35, Sets Himself Ablaze on Busy Road in Maharashtra's Amravati
The man has been identified as Pravin Ingle, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar.
Amravati: In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old man set himself ablaze on a busy road in Amravati district in Maharashtra on Monday. The tragic incident was reported in the morning on the busy Panchavati Nagar Square, an official said. The man has been identified as Pravin Ingle, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar.
He allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze, he said.
The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said. According to Ingle's family, he was suffering from psychological issues, he said, adding that the police are yet to record the man's statement.
(With PTI inputs)
