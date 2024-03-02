Advertisement

Gurugram: A 58-year-old man was mowed down by a Mercedes car early Saturday morning in Gurugram, while he was on his way for his ‘Yoga’ classes on his scooter. The incident took place at around 5.30 am under the New Colony police station area, during which the scooter after getting hit by the Mercedes car collided with another man passing by causing him injuries. After the incident, both the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the man identified as Rakesh was declared dead.

Incident was captured on CCTV camera

It is being said that the car was going from Rajiv Chowk towards the railway station, when the incident happened. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

According to the police sources, 58-year-old Rakesh, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had left home at 5.30 am in the morning to do yoga. When he was passing through Kabir Bhawan Chowk in Dhobi Ghat area, he was hit by a Mercedes car. Collision was so strong that Rakesh was dragged for a long distance during which another person, 25-year-old Rajesh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar, who was passing by also got injured after getting hit by the scooter.

