New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the mob attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams in State’s North 24 Parganas district. The incident took place on January 5, when the ED officials were on their way to conduct raids at TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the ration distribution scam.

The West Bengal government has been asked to send a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the massive attack on the ED officials. The state government has also been asked to share details on action taken after the incident.

As many as three ED officials had sustained severe injuries after the violent mob, said to be the alleged supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, launched an attack on the central probe agency’s officials and pelted stones.

Three ED officials were severely injured during the attack

Apart from injuring the three ED officials, their mobile phones, laptops and wallets were also allegedly robbed by the mob, while they went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of the TMC leaders.

Following the incident, a look-out circular was issued against Sheikh, who is on a run after the incident.

Meanwhile, another team of the ED officials was attacked and their vehicle was damaged a few hours later, when they went to arrest another TMC leader Shankar Adhya, in the Bongaon area of West Bengal.

Acting Director of the ED Rahul Navin on Tuesday visited West Bengal to take stock of the situation following the attacks on the agency officials. He will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam in West Bengal and will also discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the fresh attacks.

He is also likely to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

On the other hand, the probe agency has claimed that the magnitude of the alleged ration distribution scam was enormous and the proceeds of the crime traced was found amounting to Rs 9,000 to 10,000 crore. The agency also added that over Rs 2,000 crore was suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh.

Earlier, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick and his aide Bakibur Rahaman were arrested by the ED, in connection with the case last year. A charge sheet in the alleged money-laundering case was filed by the ED before a Kolkata court in December, 2022.

