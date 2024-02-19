Advertisement

Malda (WB), Sep 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old migrant worker, who had returned home in Malda district from Nagpur, was beaten to death by a mob suspecting him to be a thief, police said on Sunday.

A group of people of Pipultala village under Harishchandrapur police station caught Pratap Mandal, tied his hands and legs with ropes and iron chains and severely assaulted him on Friday night.

Advertisement

Mondal, a resident of neighbouring Malior village, was first taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Chachal Super Speciality Hospital and he succumbed to injuries there on Saturday night.

His body was sent for postmortem examination on Sunday.

Advertisement

Inspector in-charge of Harishchandrapur police station Sanjay Kumar Das said investigations are on and the culprits will not be spared.

His mother Sanju Mondal claimed her son was not a thief and demanded exemplary punishment for the killers. PTI COR NN NN