English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 06:45 IST

Migrant worker lynched on suspicion of being thief in Bengal

Migrant worker lynched on suspicion of being thief in Bengal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Malda (WB), Sep 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old migrant worker, who had returned home in Malda district from Nagpur, was beaten to death by a mob suspecting him to be a thief, police said on Sunday.

A group of people of Pipultala village under Harishchandrapur police station caught Pratap Mandal, tied his hands and legs with ropes and iron chains and severely assaulted him on Friday night.

Advertisement

Mondal, a resident of neighbouring Malior village, was first taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Chachal Super Speciality Hospital and he succumbed to injuries there on Saturday night.

His body was sent for postmortem examination on Sunday.

Advertisement

Inspector in-charge of Harishchandrapur police station Sanjay Kumar Das said investigations are on and the culprits will not be spared.

His mother Sanju Mondal claimed her son was not a thief and demanded exemplary punishment for the killers. PTI COR NN NN

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 06:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

10 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India News43 minutes ago

  3. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo