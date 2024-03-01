English
Minor Girl Allegedly Abducted, Gangraped in Haryana's Jind for 20 Days Before Getting Rescued

A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped for around 20 days by 3 men before she was rescued in Haryana's Jind.

gangrape of a minor
Minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped for around 20 days in Haryana's Jind | Image:unsplash
Jind: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana’s Jind district, where a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped for around 20 days by three men before she was rescued. A police official on Thursday said that the minor was rescued and the accused were arrested.

The police are interrogating the accused persons and taking necessary legal action.

According to police, the girl went missing around 20 days ago, following which her father lodged a complaint.

A case of kidnapping against unknown people was registered and during the investigation, the names of the three men came up. While two of the accused are from the victim's village, the third is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The girl told police that after she was abducted, the three men gangraped her.

The accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping and rape, they said. 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

