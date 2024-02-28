Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident of raped with a minor has surfaced in Southwest Delhi, wherein a minor girl was sexually assaulted by an accused in the Sagarpur police station area, whom she met on social media. The victim was found in an unconscious condition at the Janakpuri metro station in Delhi. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Later on, the statement given by the victim, a case under appropriate sections was registered by the police and investigation was initiated. The minor accused has been apprehended.

Advertisement

The alleged minor accused has been apprehended

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi), “Prosecutrix went to coaching and thereafter went to meet one known person to her through Instagram. Thereafter she was raped.”

Advertisement

It was being claimed that the victim was assaulted and thrown away at the metro station in an unconscious state, however, the police official clarified that the victim had fainted at the metro station, from where she was rushed to the hospital.

The minor accused allegedly involved in raping the victim has been apprehended by the police and further legal action is being taken.

Advertisement

A senior police official said, "We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. The girl took a rickshaw to return to her home when she fainted near the metro station and received minor injuries."

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

