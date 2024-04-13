×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 13:37 IST

Missing minor girl found dead in forest in Raj's Kota

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kota (Raj) Jun 9 (PTI) Body of a missing 17-year-old girl was found in the forest of Jawahar Sagar Dam here, police said on Thursday.

A NEET aspirant, the girl hailed from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, and was staying in a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi area for the past one and a half month, they said.

DSP and CO of Jawahar Nagar Ankit Jain told PTI, her body was found fully dressed. Prima facie, it seems that she died after being hit by a stone.

The cause of death can only be cleared after the post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the police, the deceased minor had left her room two days ago for coaching and did not return.

During primary investigation, it was found that the girl had befriended one Kishan Gupta from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat on social media. The man in his early 20s had come to Kota on Saturday and they both had planned to go on a picnic near the dam, they said.

CCTV footage too showed the girl leaving with a young man on a scooty, the police official said.

Police teams have been dispatched to Gujarat to nab Gupta who is likely to be brought to Kota by Thursday evening, Jain said.

The motive behind the murder would be ascertained only after the suspect is arrested and interrogated, the DSP added. PTI COR RDT RDT

Published June 9th, 2022 at 13:37 IST

