Bhopal, Feb 28 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Monday caught two National Health Mission (NHM) staffers in Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a terminated contractual employee, an official said.

NHM office assistant Kiran Singh and clerk Nitin Pal were caught accepting Rs 10,000 as the first installment of bribe in exchange for reinstatement of the complainant, Special Police Establishment Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Vyas said.

"Complainant Sheikh Harun, a terminated laboratory assistant earlier posted in Singoli of Neemuch district, was seeking reinstatement. A file in this regard was under process and these employees sought Rs 100,000 in exchange for the reinstatement," he said.

Singh and Pal were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI ADU BNM BNM BNM