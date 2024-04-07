×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

MP: Case Registered Against 2 Women for Allegedly Assaulting Guards at Mahakaleshwar Temple

The accused thrashed the three lady guards after the trio prevented them from shooting reels inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple's prohibited area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ujjain: Three women security guards were allegedly beaten up by two men and a few others after the trio attempted to stop them from shooting reels inside the prohibited area of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police officials said on Sunday. The two men, identified as Palak and Pari, allegedly manhandled and thrashed the three women guards with the help of a few other persons after they were stopped from shooting video reels inside the prohibited area of the temple.

Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the three guards, Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati and Sangeeta Changesia, work for a private security firm. 

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, the official said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

