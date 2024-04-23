Advertisement

An official of the Madhya Pradesh education department in Damoh district was held on Wednesday while taking bribe from a retired teacher for sanctioning his dues, Lokayukta Police said in Bhopal.

Block Education Officer Ganpat Prasad Ahirwar was caught while allegedly taking Rs 10,000 from Ramdayal Maurya at the former's office at Tendukheda, said an official of the Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta.

Ahirwar had allegedly sought bribe for sanctioning the complainant's retirement benefits including his General Provident Fund.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on, the official added.