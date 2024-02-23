English
Updated September 21st, 2021 at 20:20 IST

MP: FIR against 9 civic staffers in Indore for disrespecting Ganpati idols during immersion

Press Trust Of India
Indore, Sep 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against nine employees of the civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city for allegedly disrespecting Ganpati idols collected from people by throwing them into a pond for immersion.

Based on a complaint lodged by an employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), an FIR under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) was registered against nine civic employees, an official from Chandan Nagar police station said.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal had on Monday terminated the services of seven temporary employees after the incident of throwing Ganpati idols came to light and terminated two supervisors on Tuesday.

“The incident of throwing idols in a pond has hurt the religious sentiments of people,” Pal said.

Apart from this, the civic chief has also suspended an area officer and a programme officer over the issue.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which IMC employees can be seen throwing the idols in a hurried manner, even as enraged citizens were heard saying that their religious sentiments were being hurt and strongly criticising the civic administration.

Meanwhile, Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani condemned the incident and said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also expressed anguish over it.

The IMC had collected idols from different parts of the city for immersing them in water bodies after the 10-day long Ganpati festival culminated on Sunday. PTI HWP MAS ARU ARU

Published September 21st, 2021 at 20:20 IST

