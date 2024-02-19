Updated September 13th, 2021 at 19:29 IST
MP: Health centre accountant held for bribery
An accountant posted at the government community health centre in Tarana block of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was nabbed on Monday by the EOW for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a doctor.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
An accountant posted at the government community health centre in Tarana block of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was nabbed on Monday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a doctor.
Accused Deepak Rathore (45) had demanded money for releasing a payment of Rs 70,000 due to the complainant, posted in Sumrakheda community sub-health centre in the district, an EOW official said.
He was held in a trap and further probe was underway, EOW SP Dilip Soni said.
Advertisement
Published September 13th, 2021 at 19:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.