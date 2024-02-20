English
Updated September 26th, 2021 at 15:24 IST

MP liquor store staffers booked for selling more than stipulated stock, abusing buyer

Two employees of a liquor shop in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh were booked for allegedly selling stock beyond permissible limits and abusing a buyer who asked for a receipt, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
An official said this may be the first case of its kind in the state after the government made it mandatory from September 1 for such outlets to issue a cash memo to buyers.

"The FIR was registered on Saturday. The complainant has accused the two staffers of abusing him when he demanded a purchase receipt after buying country liquor. The accused, however, issued a receipt later. The complainant bought 2.880 litres of alcohol against the limit of 1.5 litres per person," said Kotwali police station in charge Anil Gupta.

They have been booked under IPC and MP Excise Act, he added. 

