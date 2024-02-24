Advertisement

A 62-year-old cleric of a madarsa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was booked on Monday for allegedly beating up one of his minor students, police said.

Following a complaint by a kin of the 11-year-old boy, the cleric of Jamia Khairul Uloom, located in Borgaon village, identified as Maulana Faizan, was booked under Juvenile Justice Act provisions, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre.

"As per the complaint, the boy fled from the madarsa in the first week of August after being beaten up. Once he confided in his uncle, a case was filed with Padam Nagar police station with the help of Childline. Officials of Childline will visit the madarsa as part of the probe after which further action will be taken," the CSP informed.