English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 19:58 IST

MP: Man held for making fake mark sheets

A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making fake mark sheets of different universities and state boards, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making fake mark sheets of different universities and state boards, police said on Monday.

Satish Goswami (32) was arrested from Tilak Nagar area on a tip off and six computers, two printers and 14 fake mark sheets were seized, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told reporters.

"We have found two registers having entries of 554 persons. It appears these people must have got fake marksheets through this gang. Our probe has found Goswami and his associates may have provided fake mark sheets of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan school boards and also of universities for huge sums of money," he said.

The gang may have collected Rs 1.5 crore so far and efforts were on to nab other members of the gang and also those who obtained fake mark sheets from them, the official added. 

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 19:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

10 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India News43 minutes ago

  3. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo