English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:51 IST

MP Shocker: Gwalior Teen Gang-raped at Gunpoint in Front of Parents

However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after a complaint was filed in this regard.

Manisha Roy
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gwalior: A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district which has sent shock waves across the city. Three men allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in front of her parents in the Bhanwarpur area on Monday night. 

However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after a complaint was filed in this regard. Police said that the parents of the girl were also assaulted during the heinous crime. According to sources, a suspect has been detained by the police.  

Advertisement

News agency PTI quoted a top police official saying, “An incident occurred with a minor girl and her family in a village under Bhanwarpur police station limits in the district on Monday night in which the minor was gang raped and her parents were assaulted.”  

Sources revealed that the girl’s family had shifted to the locality only a month ago. A case has been registered against the three accused under sections 323, 376, 376d, 458, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. An investigation into the matter is underway. Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects.

Advertisement

10-year-old raped in Odisha’s Cuttack

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Cuttack while she was returning from her school to her orphanage, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported in the College Square area near the Cuttack railway station on Monday afternoon. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. She has been living in the orphanage following the demise of her mother as her father is in jail.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education30 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement