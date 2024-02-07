MP Shocker: Gwalior Teen Gang-raped at Gunpoint in Front of Parents

Advertisement

Gwalior: A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district which has sent shock waves across the city. Three men allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in front of her parents in the Bhanwarpur area on Monday night.

However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after a complaint was filed in this regard. Police said that the parents of the girl were also assaulted during the heinous crime. According to sources, a suspect has been detained by the police.

News agency PTI quoted a top police official saying, “An incident occurred with a minor girl and her family in a village under Bhanwarpur police station limits in the district on Monday night in which the minor was gang raped and her parents were assaulted.”

Sources revealed that the girl’s family had shifted to the locality only a month ago. A case has been registered against the three accused under sections 323, 376, 376d, 458, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. An investigation into the matter is underway. Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects.

10-year-old raped in Odisha’s Cuttack

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Odisha’s Cuttack while she was returning from her school to her orphanage, police said on Wednesday. The incident was reported in the College Square area near the Cuttack railway station on Monday afternoon. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. She has been living in the orphanage following the demise of her mother as her father is in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

