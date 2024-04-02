×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's 16-Year-Old Niece And Marrying Her

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly abducting her husband's niece, a minor, "marrying" her and sexually exploiting her.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's 16-Year-Old Niece And Marrying Her
MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's 16-Year-Old Niece And Marrying Her | Image:Representative
  • 1 min read
Khargone: A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly abducting her husband's niece, a minor, "marrying" her and sexually exploiting her, a police official said on Monday.

The woman abducted the 16-year-old victim on February 27 and the two were traced and brought back last week, Barud police station in charge Ritesh Yadav said.

"The victim's statement was recorded in court during the day. The accused married a man from Umarkhali village a year ago. She later had physical relations with the man's niece," he said.

"The accused has told us she is a lesbian. She had taken the victim to Dhamnod and Indore. There she started living with the victim like husband and wife," he said.

The woman has been booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

