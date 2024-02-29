Advertisement

Ujjain, Apr 25 (PTI) A woman police official was nabbed on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man she was pressuring to operate a gambling den from which she was getting a monthly cut, a Lokayukta official said.

Inspector Munni Parihar of Kanad police station in Agar Malwa district was held on the complaint of Ritesh Rathore, who claimed she was forcing him to continue operating a gambling den and giving her a monthly commission of Rs 20,000 from the earnings, Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said.

"She had demanded Rs 29,000 from the complainant, comprising Rs 20,000 for the current month and Rs 9,000 from last month. We laid a trap under Lokayukta DySP Rajkumar Saraf and held her while accepting Rs 29,000 from the complainant," the SP said.

Rathore has claimed he started operating a gambling den in 2021 after suffering losses in his grains business during the COVID-19 pandemic and Parihar used to take Rs 20,000 per month from him to ensure the racket continued, even though the former no longer wanted to run it, the SP said. PTI COR MAS BNM BNM