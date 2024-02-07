Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:11 IST
Mumbai: 150 Vehicles Gutted in Fire at Scrap Yard, No One Injured
Fire at scrap yard in Mumbai | Image:Freepik
Mumbai: As many as 150 vehicles, which were parked in a scrap yard in Mumbai’s Banda, were completely gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out at the scrap yard. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening.
As per police sources, no one was injured in the incident.
An official from the fire department said, "The blaze erupted at around 6:30 pm. It was a level 1 fire and doused at around 8:14 pm."
The police official said that the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the fire.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 00:11 IST
