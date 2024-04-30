Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Palghar district near Mumbai in Maharashtra, a 17-year-old girl was raped by two men on the pretext of marriage, in two separate incidents. The minor victim is a resident of Nallasopara. The girl was impregnated by both accused and two children, out of which her parents reportedly tried to sell a girl child. The victim’s parents, two doctors and an advocate are among the 16 people booked in the case by the Palghar police after the girl filed a complaint.

A report in PTI quoted an official from the Achole Police Station in Nallasopara as saying that the girl was impregnated twice and had two children, but the accused persons abandoned her and the children.

One of the assaulters had taken the girl to Amravati for her delivery but abandoned her and the child soon after, says the report.

The report further states that eight of the accused, including the victim’s parents and uncle, received Rs 4 lakh from each of the assaulters. They also allegedly handed over the victim’s girl child for human trafficking.

The accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, and a case registered under Sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (aggravated sexual assault), 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it), 363 (kidnapping), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, say reports.

In rising incidents of crime against women and especially minors, the assault often goes unreported and comes to light only when it's too late.