Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Mumbai: 3 Held for Allegedly Bludgeoning 22-Year-Old to Death in Broad Daylight

The incident occured when the three accused brushed past the victim on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, leading to an argument that turned fatal for the 22-year-old.

Digital Desk
A Mumbai man was beaten to death on Sunday in broad daylight.
A Mumbai man was beaten to death on Sunday in broad daylight. | Image:ANI/ Representative
MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, three persons allegedly bludgeoned a 22-year-old man to death in broad daylight. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the Khairani Road in Mumbai's Sakinaka neighbourhood. As per the sequence of events narrated by a police official, the victim, Shoeb Ansari, was walking on the road when the three accused brushed past him on a motorcycle. This led to a confrontation between the two sides which finally culminated with the accused beating up the victim and then bludgeoning him to death using a paver block. Ansai was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby but he was later declared dead. 

Based on technical evidence, local police arrested Anaâs Sheikh, Gulfaraz Khan and Afzal Sayyed within 24 hours of the murder.  

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

