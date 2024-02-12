Advertisement

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, three persons allegedly bludgeoned a 22-year-old man to death in broad daylight. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the Khairani Road in Mumbai's Sakinaka neighbourhood. As per the sequence of events narrated by a police official, the victim, Shoeb Ansari, was walking on the road when the three accused brushed past him on a motorcycle. This led to a confrontation between the two sides which finally culminated with the accused beating up the victim and then bludgeoning him to death using a paver block. Ansai was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby but he was later declared dead.

Based on technical evidence, local police arrested Anaâs Sheikh, Gulfaraz Khan and Afzal Sayyed within 24 hours of the murder.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.