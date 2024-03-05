Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh in Share Trading Fraud

Lured by the 4 accused to participate in a share trading scheme, the Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst 'invested' a total of Rs 29 lakh from Jan 18 - Feb 29.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst was cheated out of Rs 29 lakh by four persons.
A Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst was cheated out of Rs 29 lakh by four persons. | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
THANE: A case has been registered against four individuals for allegedly cheating a financial analyst of Rs 29 lakh using a share trading scam, Navi Mumbai police officials said on Tuesday. As per the complaint filed by the victim, the four accused had approached him with a lucrative share trading scheme through a website. The accused were reportedly successful in convincing the victim to ‘invest’ a total of Rs 29 lakh between January 18 and February 29.

When the victim sought a return on the invested amount, the accused did not respond to his calls. 

Based on the complaint registered by the Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst, police registered a case against the four accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Efforts to gather more evidence regarding these accusations are ongoing and no arrests have, thus far, been made. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

