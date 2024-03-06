A Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst was cheated out of Rs 29 lakh by four persons. | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative

Advertisement

THANE: A case has been registered against four individuals for allegedly cheating a financial analyst of Rs 29 lakh using a share trading scam, Navi Mumbai police officials said on Tuesday. As per the complaint filed by the victim, the four accused had approached him with a lucrative share trading scheme through a website. The accused were reportedly successful in convincing the victim to ‘invest’ a total of Rs 29 lakh between January 18 and February 29.

When the victim sought a return on the invested amount, the accused did not respond to his calls.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint registered by the Navi Mumbai-based financial analyst, police registered a case against the four accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Efforts to gather more evidence regarding these accusations are ongoing and no arrests have, thus far, been made.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.