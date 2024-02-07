In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl from the Kandivali East area in Mumbai was sexually assaulted allegedly by a school watchman. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Mumbai: In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl from the Kandivali East area in Mumbai was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school watchman, following which the Samta Nagar Police has arrested the accused employee. The alleged assault took place after the school watchman reportedly lured the victim on pretext of chocolate and took her inside a washroom.

The police registered a case under the POCSO Act after the victim's mother filed a complaint in this regard. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to the police, the girl's mother mentioned in her complaint that on February 2, after her daughter returned from the school, she complained of excessive pain in her private parts.

When the mother took the girl into confidence and questioned her, she informed her mother that an uncle from her school took her to the washroom on the pretext of chocolate and made inappropriate advances at her. The victim's mother immediately took her daughter to the hospital where she is now undergoing treatment.

After the incident, the victim's family has demanded strong action against the school administration as well.

A source in the Mumbai Police told Republic that the victim's mother has alleged that one of the school staffers had caught the accused red-handed, following which the accused was locked inside the washroom. The victim was also reportedly given a pain killer, moments after the alleged crime took place.

The complainant further alleged that even though the school staff knew about the unfortunate incident, they still did not inform the police.

A probe is also underway to ascertain whether or not the school administration and its staff deliberately tried to hide information and subsequently flush the case.