Updated February 17th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Mumbai: 70-year-old Arrested for Making Hoax Call to Police Alleging Terrorists in Dongri

After receiving the information, a bomb squad had rushed to the spot and launched an investigation but found nothing suspicious.

Digital Desk
The police tracked down the man who was identified as Bhagwan Bhapkar alias Nazrul Sheikh, | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call claiming that a few “terrorists (men and women) had entered the Durga area in Mumbai's Dongri with rifles”. According to the police, he had made the call on February 14. 

After receiving the information, the police had rushed to the spot and launched an investigation but found nothing suspicious. Preliminary investigation suggested the call was made from a PCO. The police had deployed a bomb squad and sniffer dog teams at the spot and determined the call as a hoax after nothing suspicious was found.

Upon further investigation, it was found that the call was made from a PCO booth located at Samant Bhai Nanji Marg next to Shafi Masjid. According to sources, an elderly man with an injured leg made the call at the given time.

After scanning the CCTV, the police found the suspect. Thereafter, his image was circulated among informants. The police tracked down the man who was identified as Bhagwan Bhapkar alias Nazrul Sheikh, a resident of Vikhroli’s Tagore Nagar.

Subsequently, a team was sent to arrest him. Following his arrest, Bhapkar was presented before a court on Friday where he was granted bail on the grounds of his ailing health. The septuagenarian has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

