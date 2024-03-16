Advertisement

Mumbai: The Airport Customs officials deployed at the Mumbai Airport managed to seize over 2.66 Kg of gold valued at Rs 1.46 crore along with various electronic goods. The seizures were made during 5 different actions taken by the Customs department officials on March 15 and 16.

According to the Customs Department officials, in the first case, a foreign national, travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai with Ethiopian Flight ET 610, was intercepted at the airport by the Customs officials and 5 pieces of 21 Karat gold melted bars weighing 987 grams were seized from him, which were found concealed in the hand bag carried by the passenger.

Further legal action has been initiated

In the second case, an Indian national, travelling from Singapore to Mumbai through Air India Flight AI 395, was intercepted and 2 pieces of 24 KT gold dust in waxes weighing 820 grams were recovered from the inner garments worn by the passenger.

In the third case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai with Air India Flight AI 984, was intercepted and 2 pieces of 24 KT gold jewelleries weighing 400 grams were recovered from the passenger.

In the fourth case, two Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai with FlyDubai Flight FZ 445, were intercepted based on screening on BSM machine and 6 pieces of 24 KT gold jewelleries and 2 pieces of 24 KT gold rhodium plated keys collectively weighing 242.40 grams along with various electronic goods were recovered. As per the officials, the gold was found concealed in trousers worn by the passengers and electronic goods were found concealed in the check-in bag carried by them.

The fifth incident occurred when the Customs officials intercepted an Indian national, travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai with Flynas Flight XY 321 at the Mumbai Airport and 2 pieces of 24 KT gold bars weighing 216 grams were recovered concealed in the earpods.

All the recovered gold was seized and further legal actions were intiated.

