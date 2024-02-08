Advertisement

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Mumbai has mandated the Charkop police to investigate a complaint filed by Sachin Sonawane, who alleges that unidentified individuals hacked his social media accounts by implanting a microchip in his body, as per reports. The directive, issued by Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate B N Chikne last month, has now surfaced, underlining the need for a thorough examination of the matter.

Sonawane, in his complaint presented through advocate Prakash Salsingikar, asserts that despite taking precautions such as changing passwords, a hacker gained unauthorised access to all his social media accounts, including a new Gmail account. The intrusion, according to Sonawane, has caused significant harm. Moreover, he expresses concern that the perpetrator might have bugged him by inserting a microchip into his body.

Allegedly, the unidentified individual behind the cyber attack is manipulating the microchip to elevate Sonawane's heart rate on multiple occasions, putting his life at risk. In response to these claims, the magistrate court has instructed the Charkop police to register a First Information Report (FIR) and carry out a comprehensive investigation. The court emphasised the urgency of submitting the final report promptly, directing the forwarding of relevant documents to the Cyber Crime unit under the Charkop police station for necessary action.

Upon reviewing Sonawane's application and affidavit, the court preliminarily acknowledges the disclosure of offences under the Information Technology Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Given these circumstances, the court deems it essential to conduct a detailed investigation, particularly through a specialised cyber crime police unit.

