Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Mumbai: Foreign National Held with Rs 3.37 Crore Worth of MDMA

The foreign national held by Mumbai authorities reportedly destroyed his passport in order to hide his nationality and criminal history.

Digital Desk
arrest
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA: A foreign national identified as Egve John was arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad for allegedly being in possession of around two kilograms of the drug MDMA. The accused was nabbed by the authorities on Thursday near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road on the basis of a tip-off. Egve John himself had two kg of MDMA on his person at the time of arrest, with another 250 gm of the drug being seized for his associate's house in Nalasopara in the neighbouring Palghar district. All in all, the value of the substance seized totalled around Rs 3.37 crore.

The associate in question is on the run at present while a case has been registered against Egve John under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per a police official, the accused destroyed his passport in order to hide his nationality and previous criminal record. A probe into the peddling network Egve John is allegedly involved with is now underway.   

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

