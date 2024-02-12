Mumbai: Former Bank Executive Arrested for Duping 85-Year-Old of Rs 9.4 Crore

Advertisement

MUMBAI: An official of the Mumbai police, on Monday, informed the public that a former executive of a bank has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 9.4 crore from an 85-year-old customer's account after being asked to guide the senior citizen on investments. Ravi Sharma, a former senior relationship manager at a bank was arrested on Saturday after a complaint was lodged against him by the aforementioned senior citizen's son. According to the complaint registered, Sharma duped the senior citizen by getting him to invest in certain stocks while he siphoned off Rs 9.4 crore from the man's account between 2019 and 2023.

Sharma took the victim's signatures on forms and cheques and even got the cellphone numbers registered with the bank changed, he said.

Advertisement

The fraud only came to light earlier this month after the complainant visited the bank to withdraw some money, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.