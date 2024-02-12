English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Mumbai: Former Bank Executive Arrested for Duping 85-Year-Old of Rs 9.4 Crore

The Mumbai man, a former senior relationship manager at a bank, had been asked to guide the senior citizen on investments.

Digital Desk
Generic representational image of man being arrested.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

MUMBAI: An official of the Mumbai police, on Monday, informed the public that a former executive of a bank has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 9.4 crore from an 85-year-old customer's account after being asked to guide the senior citizen on investments. Ravi Sharma, a former senior relationship manager at a bank was arrested on Saturday after a complaint was lodged against him by the aforementioned senior citizen's son. According to the complaint registered, Sharma duped the senior citizen by getting him to invest in certain stocks while he siphoned off Rs 9.4 crore from the man's account between 2019 and 2023.   

Sharma took the victim's signatures on forms and cheques and even got the cellphone numbers registered with the bank changed, he said.

Advertisement

The fraud only came to light earlier this month after the complainant visited the bank to withdraw some money, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

21 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Team India dealt BIG BLOW as BCCI confirms player's prolonged absence

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 3 Held for Allegedly Bludgeoning Man to Death in Broad Daylight

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi | All You Need to Know

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement