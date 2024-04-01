×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Man Detained For Possession Of Heroin Worth 54 Lakhs

The Mumbai police have arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 54 lakh in the western suburbs, an official said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Man Detained For Possession Of Heroin Worth 54 Lakhs | Image:Shutterstock
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 54 lakh in the western suburbs, an official said on Monday.

Sarfaraz Abdul Majid Ahmed, a native of Uttarakhand, was nabbed when he came to deliver the contraband at Sion-Mahim Link Road on Sunday night, the official from Shahunagar police station said.

The police recovered 270 gm of heroin worth Rs 54 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and it is yet to be ascertained to whom he was going to supply the drug, the official said. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:12 IST

