Updated March 30th, 2024 at 23:35 IST
Mumbai: Man Held for Fake Bomb Threat Call to Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations
After confirming that the call was indeed a hoax, a police team nabbed the caller from Palghar and registered a case against him under various IPC sections.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Palghar: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly made a fake bomb threat call to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police control room. The main claimed that bombs had been planted at the Dadar and Kalyan railway stations and that explosions would soon be triggered. Upon receiving the call early in the morning at 05:00, the police swung into action. Even as it was confirmed that the call was indeed a hoax, police officials traced the call to Nallasopara in Palghar district which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Within hours of receiving the call, police nabbed Vikas Shukla from Nallasopara, a police release said.
Advertisement
"He was arrested after it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax call. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," police said.
Further investigation is underway.
Advertisement
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 30th, 2024 at 23:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.