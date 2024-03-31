Advertisement

Palghar: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly made a fake bomb threat call to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police control room. The main claimed that bombs had been planted at the Dadar and Kalyan railway stations and that explosions would soon be triggered. Upon receiving the call early in the morning at 05:00, the police swung into action. Even as it was confirmed that the call was indeed a hoax, police officials traced the call to Nallasopara in Palghar district which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Within hours of receiving the call, police nabbed Vikas Shukla from Nallasopara, a police release said.

"He was arrested after it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax call. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI.