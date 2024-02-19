Advertisement

A 60-year-old Nigerian national was arrested near Mumbai Central railway station allegedly with 130 grams of cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh in the illicit market, an Anti Narcotics Cell official said on Saturday.

Chima Collins Ejiofor alias Musiliu, currently living in New Delhi, was caught on a tip off by officials of the ANC's Worli unit on Friday evening, the official said, adding that the accused had claimed he had procured the contraband from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said a probe was underway to find out the source of the cocaine and also other people involved in this peddling network.

Traffickers hailing from Nigeria have shifted base to Navi Mumbai and Thane areas like Kharghar, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Panvel, Ulwe, Mira Road and Nalasopara, from where they supply drugs to peddlers in the metropolis, he said.