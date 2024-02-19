English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 18th, 2021 at 22:02 IST

Mumbai: Security guard held for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl at housing society

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 11-year-old girl of the housing society where he worked for over a month in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 11-year-old girl of the housing society where he worked for over a month in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday after she confided in her parents about the harassment, an official said.

The 29-year-old accused, a resident of Hanuman Gully in Kanjurmarg, had allegedly been harassing the girl since August 15, he said.

A case has been registered under section 354(A) (assault or criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till September 22, he added. 

Advertisement

Published September 18th, 2021 at 22:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

16 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

19 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

19 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OPSC AEE recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 928 vacancies

    Education18 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info18 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma uses Virat Kohli's tactic in Rajkot to frustrate Ben Stokes

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Akhilesh Yadav's Ultimatum To Rahul Gandhi On Joining Congress' Yatra

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  5. Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: 7 Key Takeaways

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo