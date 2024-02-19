Updated September 18th, 2021 at 22:02 IST
Mumbai: Security guard held for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl at housing society
A security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 11-year-old girl of the housing society where he worked for over a month in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A security guard has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 11-year-old girl of the housing society where he worked for over a month in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The matter came to light when the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday after she confided in her parents about the harassment, an official said.
The 29-year-old accused, a resident of Hanuman Gully in Kanjurmarg, had allegedly been harassing the girl since August 15, he said.
A case has been registered under section 354(A) (assault or criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till September 22, he added.
Advertisement
Published September 18th, 2021 at 22:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: 7 Key TakeawaysIndia News25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.