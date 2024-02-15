Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a 6-year-old girl child was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unknown person leaving her severely wounded in the nearby forest area of her village. The incident allegedly took place in a village on Monday evening, while she went to attend a family function in the village but didn’t return.

A senior police official stated that the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections was registered by the police and search for the accused person was initiated.

Police searching for the accused

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the girl had gone to a family function in the village on Monday evening and did not return home.

The next day, she was found in a nearby forest with injuries, including on her privates, police said.

The family members have alleged that the minor was kidnapped and raped, they said.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditay Bansal the victim has been shifted to district hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

(With inputs from PTI)

