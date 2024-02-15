English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 01:57 IST

Shocking: 6-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted in UP, Found Wounded in Forest Area

A case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections was registered by the police and search for the accused person has been initiated.

Digital Desk
Minor raped
A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in UP's Muzaffarnagar causing her severe injuries | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a 6-year-old girl child was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unknown person leaving her severely wounded in the nearby forest area of her village. The incident allegedly took place in a village on Monday evening, while she went to attend a family function in the village but didn’t return.

A senior police official stated that the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections was registered by the police and search for the accused person was initiated.

Advertisement

Police searching for the accused

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the girl had gone to a family function in the village on Monday evening and did not return home.

Advertisement

The next day, she was found in a nearby forest with injuries, including on her privates, police said.

The family members have alleged that the minor was kidnapped and raped, they said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditay Bansal the victim has been shifted to district hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

Advertisement

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 01:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

3 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

3 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

3 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

3 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

3 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

10 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

11 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

12 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

13 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

15 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Spring Festivals Celebrated Around The World

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  2. Rupali Ganguly, Sayani Gupta At Saraswati Puja

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. DRDO's Tapas To Make Comeback?

    Defence2 hours ago

  4. Beauty Trend Alert! Satin Wraps, Pillowcases Are Your Hair's New Besties

    Lifestyle2 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Valentine’s Day in Nagpur Turns Bloodshed, 2 Killed

    India News2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo