Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: 2 Shooters Arrested From Goa, to Be Flown to Jhajjar

The Jhajjar Police have arrested two people in connection with the Nafe Singh Rathi Murder case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nafe Singh Rathi murder
INLD's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Jhajjar district | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Police have arrested two shooters from Goa in connection with the Nafe Singh Rathi Murder case. The arrested shooters have been identified as Saurav and Ashish, both residents of Delhi's Nangloi. 

The cops will take the shooters to Jhajjar in Haryana by morning flight to further probe the murder case. They were arrested in a joint operation of Jhajjar Police, Haryana STF and Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Nafe Singh Rathee was Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana state unit chief. Rathee and a party worker were shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on February 25.

Both the shooters are associated with the Kapil Sangwand alias Nandu gang. According to sources, Gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu is currently hiding in London.

Hunt is on to nab two more shooters.

More details are awaited…

Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

