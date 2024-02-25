English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 06:55 IST

Nagpur: 2 ATM thieves held after car chase

Press Trust Of India
Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) Two of three people who were escaping in a car after a failed attempt at looting an ATM in Waddhamna Chowk in Nagpur were arrested following a chase on Saturday, a police official said.

The three were spotted by Wadi police station beat marshals Dilip Aade and Shrikant Kanojia, who immediately alerted the control room, which sent a team to chase down the car, he said.

"The driver of the car lost control and hit a road barricade in Vasudeo Nagar. One of the men in the car managed to escape, while two occupants, identified as Irfan Vakil Khan Pathan (21) and Jamiluddin Nuruddin Sheikh (26), were nabbed," he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the third person in the car, said the Wadi police station official. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

Published September 12th, 2021 at 06:55 IST

