Nagpur: Alleged Love Triangle Ends With Death of Man, 3 Arrested

Nagpur: Three men have been arrested for murder that allegedly came about as a result of a love triangle, local police in Nagpur said on Friday. Avesh Mirza Baig, Kunal Khadatkar and Ayush Pethe were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering 26-year-old Ravi alias Aryan Garib Sao in the Wathoda area. As noted above, Ravi was killed in connection with an alleged love triangle.

According to a police official, Ravia resident of Indore, was reportedly working at a transport company and had been in a relationship with a woman. Avesh, one of the accused and his friend, also developed feelings for the same woman who started avoiding the victim, Ravi.

Before Ravi's death, Avesh had allegedly warned him to stay away from the woman. On Wednesday night, Ravi reportedly met Avesh in an attempt to resolve the brewing tensions between them. Avesh, however, allegedly abducted Ravi with the help of two others and drove him to an isolated spot behind a petrol pump on the outskirts of the city.

Here, Ravi was reportedly stabbed to death and his body was found on Thursday morning.

Wathoda police have now registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, and nabbed the accused on suspicion, the official said, adding that probe was on.

With inputs from PTI.