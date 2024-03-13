Advertisement

Nagpur: A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law following a drunken brawl in the city of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday. Both the deceased, identified as Ravi Galichand Kahar, and the accused, his brother-in-law Arun Annu Banwari, were both daily wage workers and residents of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, the pair had gathered at Banwari's residence in the Beltarodi area for some drinks.

While the pair were consuming alcohol, at some point, the two men started arguing over an unknown issue. When the argument escalated, Banwari reportedly took hold of a rod and used it to repeatedly attack his brother-in-law. Subsequently, he fled the scene.

Advertisement

The incident came to light when local residents noticed Kahar's body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

The deceased's wife was not present in the house at the time of the incident as she had gone to her paternal home, they said.

Advertisement

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Beltarodi police station and efforts were on to nab the accused, said the police.

With inputs from PTI.