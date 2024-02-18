English
Updated April 12th, 2022 at 15:10 IST

Nagpur lawyer, brother sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Press Trust Of India
The Uke brothers were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 31.

The Uke brothers were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 31.

The duo were produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of their remand on Tuesday, and were sent to jail custody, as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

The ED has claimed that the money laundering case against the brothers is related to the purchase of about 1.5 acre land in Nagpur sometime ago and the documents used for the land purchase were allegedly forged.

The land that was purchased was in the name of the brothers, the probe agency has claimed.

Uke has filed several petitions in courts against BJP leaders, especially former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, the lawyer had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit.

He had also petitioned the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court seeking a police probe into the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge B H Loya.

Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case, had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone. 

Published April 12th, 2022 at 15:10 IST

