Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:02 IST
Nagpur: Man Trys to Take his Own Life, Kills Friend’s Brother Accidentally
A Nagpur man was accidentally stabbed to death while attempting to prevent his brother's friend from committing self-harm.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
NAGPUR: A 25-year-old Nagpur man died after being accidentally stabbed while attempting to save his brother's friend. The incident took place on Thursday and involved the victim attempting to prevent a self-harm attempt by the aforementioned brother's friend. This friend has now been arrested. The arrested individual, Rohit Gyaneshwar Kharwe, was residing at his friend Manish Pramod Karwe's house in the Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur. Manish's brother and mother were also residing in the same house. On Thursday night, Rohit was in the midst of an emotional outburst over his perceived inability to find his younger sister who has reportedly been missing for seven years. Blaming himself, Rohit grabbed a knife and attempted to kill himself according to the FIR report that was filed.
At this point, Manish attempted to intervene and save his friend but was pushed away, leading to his head colliding against the wall and injuring him. Then, Manish's brother Shubham attempted to stop Rohit and accidentally got stabbed. Though he was rushed to the hospital after the incident, he succumbed to his wounds in the early morning hours of Friday. Based on a statement made by Manish, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against Rohit on Saturday. Further investigations are now underway.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfallTech 17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.