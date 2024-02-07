Advertisement

NAGPUR: A 25-year-old Nagpur man died after being accidentally stabbed while attempting to save his brother's friend. The incident took place on Thursday and involved the victim attempting to prevent a self-harm attempt by the aforementioned brother's friend. This friend has now been arrested. The arrested individual, Rohit Gyaneshwar Kharwe, was residing at his friend Manish Pramod Karwe's house in the Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur. Manish's brother and mother were also residing in the same house. On Thursday night, Rohit was in the midst of an emotional outburst over his perceived inability to find his younger sister who has reportedly been missing for seven years. Blaming himself, Rohit grabbed a knife and attempted to kill himself according to the FIR report that was filed.

At this point, Manish attempted to intervene and save his friend but was pushed away, leading to his head colliding against the wall and injuring him. Then, Manish's brother Shubham attempted to stop Rohit and accidentally got stabbed. Though he was rushed to the hospital after the incident, he succumbed to his wounds in the early morning hours of Friday. Based on a statement made by Manish, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against Rohit on Saturday. Further investigations are now underway.