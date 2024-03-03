English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Nagpur: NHAI Official Held for Demanding Bribe to Clear Pending Bills

According to sources, a case has been registered against 11 people in connection with the case.

Reported by: Aaquil Jameel
arrested
The federal agency sleuths have recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash from the accused | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: A senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official in Nagpur has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding bribe for clearing pending bills. The arrested accused has been identified as Arvind Kale. The investigation agency is conducting searches at five places in Bhopal and Nagpur.

According to sources, a case has been registered against 11 people in connection with the case.

Advertisement

The federal agency sleuths have recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash from the accused which include Rs 20 lakh which the accused took as bribe.

More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo