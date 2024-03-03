The federal agency sleuths have recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash from the accused | Image: Freepik

Nagpur: A senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official in Nagpur has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding bribe for clearing pending bills. The arrested accused has been identified as Arvind Kale. The investigation agency is conducting searches at five places in Bhopal and Nagpur.

According to sources, a case has been registered against 11 people in connection with the case.

The federal agency sleuths have recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash from the accused which include Rs 20 lakh which the accused took as bribe.

More details are awaited.

