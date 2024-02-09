One of the bike riders succumbed to his injuries, while the other was hospitalised in critical condition. | Image: Republic

Mumbai: A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation bus collided with several vehicles in Uran, claiming the life of one and injuring another. The incident took place on Khopta Koproli Road, where the bus struck two bike riders. Further, the bus rammed four to five other motorcycles and a pickup vehicle.

It was one of those bike riders who later succumbed to his injuries, while the other was hospitalised in critical condition. The one who sustained severe injuries is receiving treatment, according to the Available reports.

Authorities are investigating the accident to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.