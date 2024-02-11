Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

The Navi Mumbai man, who allegedly threw acid on his wife following a dispute, has now been booked under Section 326(a) of the Indian Penal Code.

Digital Desk
Representative image of acid attack.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
THANE, MAHARASHTRA: An official from the Navi Mumbai Police, on Sunday, said that a case has been registered against a man for allegedly throwing acid on his wife following an argument. The accused, Ramzan Siddiqu Gaza, allegedly threw acid on his wife Amina Khatun after the pair had a heated argument at their home in Panvel on January 20. The victim, who suffered burns injuries to her face, is presently undergoing treatment in her hometown in West Bengal. While there, she registered a complaint against her husband with the Baniapukur police in West Bengal. 

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Panvel taluka police. The accused has now been registered under Section 326(a) of the Indian Penal Code which covers the act of causing injury to another by using acid. While a case has been registered against the accused, no arrest has been made thus far. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

