Updated May 14th, 2022 at 07:49 IST

NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir; terror sympathisers on forces' radar

In an attempt to thwart away terror plans of Pak, National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently carrying out raids at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
Image: PTI/representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In an attempt to thwart away terror plans of Pakistan, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently carrying out raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir valley in Jammu and Kashmir. These raids that were started in the early hours of Saturday are being carried out in the South and North parts of Kashmir. 

As per the preliminary information available, several terror sympathisers and terror recruiters are under the scanner of the NIA. Notably, NIA is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in the cases pertaining to the Pakistan terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) radicalising Kashmiri youths of J&K to join the terror outfit or its backed groups.

This comes following the killing of Rahul Bhat, where a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by three terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. It is pertinent to mention that all the three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down on Friday.

'Pseudo outfits controlled from Pakistan radicalising Kashmiri Youth': NIA

Earlier in April, the NIA filed a chargesheet before a Delhi Court and alleged that post the abrogation of Article 370, pseudo offshoot groups are being portrayed as indigenous resistance groups by proscribed terror outfits based in Pakistan in order to commit terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the chargesheet was filed against 25 people.

The chargesheet filed before Delhi's Patiala House Court stated that there exists a deep-rooted conspiracy by proscribed terror outfits based across the border who are joining hands in form of a united group and shifting their modus operandi by floating pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups, under the umbrella of which, terrorist acts are being committed with an intention to claim deniability at the international level. It further alleges that post abrogation of Article 370, the said shift was discernible in claims of terrorist acts done in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The chargesheet names offshoot outfits such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), United Liberation Front, Muslim Janbaaz Force (MJF), Kashmir Janbaaz Force (KJF), Kashmir Tigers, Kashmir Fight, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Kashmir Gaznavi Force etc, saying that the said groups have suddenly mushroomed in Jammu and Kashmir, laying claims to various terrorist acts. The probe conducted by the terror act investigators revealed that the said pseudo outfits are rechristened versions of proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and have been floated under a deep-rooted conspiracy to portray terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as home-grown insurgency. 

Published May 14th, 2022 at 07:49 IST

