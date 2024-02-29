Advertisement

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested four college students in Noida for allegedly killing their friend during a brawl. According to a local media report, the fight broke out during a party and three friends involved in the incident eventually buried the body of their dead friend in Amroha.

The police identified the deceased named Yash Mittal who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at a university in Noida, before he was allegedly killed by his own friends.

As per the reports, Yash Mittal was the son of a businessman who went missing on Monday. The case started to stir headlines after Yash's father Deepak Mittal approached the police. Mittal told the authorities that he was receiving ransom messages. The alleged kidnappers demanded Rs 6 crore in return for his son’s release.

While investigating the matter, the authorities scanned CCTV footage of Yash’s university campus and checked his call records. According to the local reporters, the footage showed Yash leaving the camps on Monday while he was conversing with someone on the phone. After the authorities checked his call records, they found that Yash was speaking to a friend named “Rachit”.

What did Rachit say?

After acquiring preliminary information, Rachit told the police that Yash would often hang out with him and his other three friends Shivam, Sushant and Shubham. As per the authorities, Yash's four friends called him to a field in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha for a party on Monday.

“During the party, a brawl broke out. They killed Yash and buried the body in the field. We recovered the body after Rachit identified the location,” a senior police officer told local media after arresting Yash's friends. Police eventually tracked other accused in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.