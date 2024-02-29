Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Noida SHOCKER: 4 College Students Suffocate Friend to Death After Inviting Him to Party

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested three college students in Noida for allegedly killing their friend during a brawl.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
4 College Students Kill Their Friend in Noida | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested four college students in Noida for allegedly killing their friend during a brawl. According to a local media report, the fight broke out during a party and three friends involved in the incident eventually buried the body of their dead friend in Amroha. 

The police identified the deceased named Yash Mittal who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at a university in Noida, before he was allegedly killed by his own friends. 

Advertisement

As per the reports, Yash Mittal was the son of a businessman who went missing on Monday. The case started to stir headlines after Yash's father Deepak Mittal approached the police. Mittal told the authorities that he was receiving ransom messages. The alleged kidnappers demanded Rs 6 crore in return for his son’s release.

While investigating the matter, the authorities scanned CCTV footage of Yash’s university campus and checked his call records. According to the local reporters, the footage showed Yash leaving the camps on Monday while he was conversing with someone on the phone. After the authorities checked his call records, they found that Yash was speaking to a friend named “Rachit”. 

Advertisement

What did Rachit say? 

After acquiring preliminary information, Rachit told the police that Yash would often hang out with him and his other three friends Shivam, Sushant and Shubham. As per the authorities, Yash's four friends called him to a field in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha for a party on Monday. 

Advertisement

“During the party, a brawl broke out. They killed Yash and buried the body in the field. We recovered the body after Rachit identified the location,” a senior police officer told local media after arresting Yash's friends. Police eventually tracked other accused in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

ViralRepublic Digital

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

23 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

25 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

28 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

29 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

30 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science12 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo